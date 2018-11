Informaciones actualizadas desde grandes organizaciones internacionales

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH Free Cameroon’s Kidnapped School Children Expand A school classroom in the Anglophone region of Cameroon. © 2018 Bede Sheppard/Human Rights Watch Just before dawn on Monday, November 5, unknown gunmen abducted around 79 school children from ...

AMNISTÍA INTERNACIONAL Turquía: Farsa judicial que debe concluir con la absolución de defensores y defensoras de los derechos humanos Una delegación de alto nivel asistirá al juicio del presidente de Amnistía Internacional Turquía, Taner Kılıç, y de los 10 de Estambul

UNIÓN EUROPEA AYUDA AL DESARROLLO EU contributes €26 million to improve women, children and adolescents' health around the world European Commission - Press release Oslo, 6 November 2018 The EU today pledged around €26 million ($30 million) at the Global Financing Facility replenishment event. Hosted by the World Bank, the Go...

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH South Africa’s Constitutional Court Protects Land Rights Expand Xolobeni community members and environmental activists march and chant slogans in front of South Africa's Pretoria High Court, April 24, 2018. © 2018 Dewa Mavhinga/Human Rights Watch South A...

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH Tanzania: Mixed Messages on Anti-Gay Persecution Expand Tanzania Sisi Kwa Sisi Foundation, a non-governmental LGBT youth organization based in Dar Es Salaam. On October 17, 2017, police raided a workshop at a hotel in Dar Es Salaam, where lawyers an...

ACNUR Aid convoy offers brief respite for Syrians at Jordan border Joint UN-Syrian Red Crescent operation brings aid to 50,000 Syrians trapped in dire conditions, as UNHCR calls for full access until lasting solution found.

BANCO MUNDIAL Cinco ejes estratégicos para ciudades intermedias en Bolivia Cuando piensas en Bolivia ¿cuál es la primera ciudad que te viene a la mente? ¿La Paz? ¿Santa Cruz? o, tal vez, ¿Cochabamba? Pero ¿qué hay de Trinidad, Tarija, Cobija o Riberalta? Estas son ciu...

ACNUR UN Refugee Chief urges states to support fairer response to refugee crises At UN General Assembly, Filippo Grandi called on member states to get behind a new global compact on refugees.

BANCO MUNDIAL Con ActiVaR, Ecuador se estrena en el aprendizaje inmersivo Hace unos años, parecía imposible que en América Latina un joven estudiante proveniente de un hogar con recursos limitados o que residiera en una zona alejada, pudiera tener acceso a una formación...

ACNUR Tents bring Indonesia quake survivors out of the rain UNHCR delivery gives shelter to some 10,000 children, women and men who lost homes when a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck Sulawesi last month.

FUNDACIÓN GATES How Germany Can Take the Lead in Global Health The Gates Foundation recently announced that we’re opening a new European office in Berlin, and we are holding our annual Grand Challenges meeting in Germany’s capital city as well. Neither the ti...

UNIÓN EUROPEA AYUDA AL DESARROLLO EU and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation join forces to support health services in Africa European Commission - Press release Brussels, 18 October 2018 The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will contribute €54 million ($62.5 million) to EU efforts to strengthen diagnostic health services i...

UNIÓN EUROPEA AYUDA AL DESARROLLO Somalia: major step in EU support to state-building European Commission - Press release Brussels, 15 October 2018 The EU and Somalia signed on 14 October an agreement to provide €100 million to the Somali budget over the next two and a half years. Th...

FUNDACIÓN GATES Teach to Reach: Moving from theory to implementation and taking action in India At the third global Teach to Reach Summit, participants learned how to turn their ideas for how to improve workforce capacity into action.

GREENPEACE Your right to stand for forests is under attack — again If it seems like we’ve been talking about lawsuits a lot lately, it’s because we have.Corporate bullies, helped by Donald Trump’s go-to law firm, have filed two massive lawsuits against Greenpea...

GREENPEACE Sponsoring climate change It is that time again. Four years roll by and once more the greatest winter athletes in the world will come together to wow us on death-defying luge runs, courageous ski jumps or surprisingly mesmeri...

GREENPEACE A tribute to Jon Castle James (Jon) Castle - 7 December 1950 to 12 January 2018Over four decades Captain Jon Castle navigated Greenpeace ships by the twin stars of ‘right and wrong’, defending the environment and promot...

UNICEF 6 ways UNICEF helped change lives in 2017 Looking back on the humanitarian landscape of 2017, it can be easy to focus on the negative: conflicts that show no sign of relenting and with children under attack left with no safe place to go, natu...

UNICEF How mothers and community leaders tackled malnutrition in Mali KOURY, Mali, 19 December 2017 – In 2014, the district of Yorosso in southern Mali was approaching a crisis of malnutrition. Nearly 1 out of 3 children were chronically malnourished, and just under 1...

UNICEF How girls built a library in the Gaza Strip DEIR AL BALAH CITY, State of Palestine, 18 December 2017 – There are one million children in Gaza, yet hardly any sports fields or playgrounds. And this lack of safe outside play areas especially af...

TRANSPARENCY INTERNACIONAL State Capture in South Africa A recently-released report on State Capture indicates that one family could seemingly succeed in skewing the spending priorities of the government in Pretoria. It’s a crisis induced by weak state in...

TRANSPARENCY INTERNACIONAL Young change makers using tech to solve land corruption Fifteen bright young minds from Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe came together late last year to brainstorm innovative solutions to combat land corruption. Across Africa, one in e...