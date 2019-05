McDonald’s recibe 25 denuncias de empleadas por acoso sexual en EE UU

I’m in awe of the brave cooks and cashiers standing up to @McDonalds and speaking out to address sexual harassment. I’ll be standing with them today in front of McDonald’s HQ in Chicago to demand their voices be heard. 💪🏿💪🏾💪🏽💪🏼💪🏻 @ACLU #timesup pic.twitter.com/wU5c1rMn8l