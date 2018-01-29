Los ganadores de los Premios Grammy 2018

Los Premios Grammy 2018 han celebrado la noche de este domingo 28 de enero su 60ª edición en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York. La gala, presentada por el humorista James Corden, ha estado protagonizada por Bruno Mars, que se ha llevado seis estatuillas, seguido del rapero Kendrick Lamar con cinco.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa con todos los ganadores de los Grammys 2018:
Grabación del año:
- "Redbone", de Childish Gambino
- "Despacito", de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee junto a Justin Bieber
- "The Story of O.J.", de Jay Z
- "HUMBLE", de Kendrick Lamar
- "24K Magic", de Bruno Mars
Álbum del año
- Awaken, My Love!, de Childish Gambino
- 4:44″, de Jay Z
- DAMN, de Kendrick Lamar
- Melodrama , de Lorde
- 24K Magic, de Bruno Mars
Canción del año
- "Despacito", de Luis Fonsi
- "4:44", de Jay Z
- "Issues", de Julia Michaels
- "1-800-273-8255", de Logic
- "That's What I Like", de Bruno Mars
Mejor artista nuevo
- Alessia Cara (GANADOR)
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Mejor solista pop
- Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"
- Kesha, "Praying"
- Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"
- Pink, "What About Us"
- Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Mejor álbum de hip hop
- Jay-Z, 4:44
- Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
- Migos, Culture
- Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom
- Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy
Mejor álbum country
- Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
- Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
- Little Big Town, The Breaker
- Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
- Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Mejor álbum de americana
- Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
- Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day
- Iron & Wine, Beast Epic
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
- The Mavericks, Brand New Day
Mejor álbum contemporáneo instrumental
- The Jerry Douglas Band, What If
- Alex Han, Spirit
- Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal
- Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype
- Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre
Mejor canción de rock
- Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"
- K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"
- Nothing More, "Go to War"
- Foo Fighters, "Run"
- Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"
Mejor álbum de rock
- Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
- Metallica, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
- Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
- Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
- The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Mejor actuación de rock
- You Want it Darker - Leonard Cohen
- The Promise - Chris Cornell
- Run - Foo Fighters
- No Good - Kaleo
- Go To War - Nothing More
Mejor colaboración de rap/cantada
- Prblms, 6lack
- Crew, Goldlink
- Family Feud, Jay Z Ft. Beyoncé
- Loyaly, Kendrick Lamar Ft. Rihanna
- Love Galore, SZA ft. Travis Scott
Mejor álbum de comedia
- The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle
- Cinco, Jim Gaffigan
- Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld
- A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman
- What Now?, Kevin Har