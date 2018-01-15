El adiós a Dolores O'Riordan del mundo de la música

La noticia de la muerte este lunes de manera súbita de la cantante irlandesa Dolores O'Riordan, líder del grupo musical The Cranberries, ha conmocionado al mundo de la música. El fallecimiento de la intérprete de éxitos como Linger y Zombie, que se encontraba en Londres en una sesión de grabación, ha generado miles de mensajes de condolencia en las redes sociales. Los propios The Cranberries han tuiteado que están "devastados" por su muerte, para la que aún no hay explicación. Grupos de todo el mundo y personalidades del espectáculo han dejado estos mensajes de despedida, entre otros.
Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.— The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) 15 de enero de 2018
Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe
We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.— The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) 15 de enero de 2018
Noel, Mike and Fergal
.
Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends— Kodaline (@Kodaline) 15 de enero de 2018
.
We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 15 de enero de 2018
.
My deepest sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan who tragically passed away today. RIP— Jim Corr (@Jimcorrsays) 15 de enero de 2018
.
I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x— James Corden (@JKCorden) 15 de enero de 2018
.
My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.— Hozier (@Hozier) 15 de enero de 2018
.
Con Just My Imagination, recordamos a Dolores O'Riordan, vocalista de The Cranberries. Hoy murió a los 46 años: https://t.co/qdKd6BmBDQ pic.twitter.com/sxizLfpS40— Martha Debayle (@marthadebayle) 15 de enero de 2018
.
Día triste para la música 💔— MTV España (@mtvspain) 15 de enero de 2018
Dolores O'Riordan, voz de The Cranberries, nos ha dejado a los 46 años.
⚡Su fuerza en el escenario vivirá para siempre ⚡
¡Gracias!https://t.co/MAsySTP7Fu pic.twitter.com/HNjYpJGG0g
.
Me he quedado helado con la muerte de Dolores O´Riordan #TheCranberries era uno de mis grupos favoritos. Zombie está en mi top10 de canciones. DEP.— Blue Jeans (@FranciscodPaula) 15 de enero de 2018
.
Dolores O’Riordan..DEP. Con 46 años nos ha dejado una de las voces más emblemáticas de Irlanda 🇮🇪.— Michael Robinson (@michaelrobinson) 15 de enero de 2018
Gracias por el placer que nos ha dado a través de Los Cranberries
.
I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly— Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) 15 de enero de 2018
- I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw
.
Muere sorpresivamente a sus 46 años #DoloresORiordan cantante de Cramberries pic.twitter.com/iuYmKA3equ— Alberto Marchena (@marchenajr) 15 de enero de 2018
.
Tristísima noticia en la música, ha muerto Dolores O'Riordan, cantante de #TheCranberries. pic.twitter.com/b1KB6umDTs— Fnac España (@Fnac_ESP) 15 de enero de 2018
.
Adiós, Dolores O'Riordan. Tu voz acompañó a toda una generación. pic.twitter.com/4GUeQlPjM8— Spotify España (@SpotifySpain) 15 de enero de 2018
.
.