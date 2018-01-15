Selecciona Edición
Muere Dolores O'Riordan

El adiós a Dolores O'Riordan del mundo de la música

El fallecimiento súbito de la cantante de The Cranberries causa conmoción

Madrid
The Cranberries

La noticia de la muerte este lunes de manera súbita de la cantante irlandesa Dolores O'Riordan, líder del grupo musical The Cranberries, ha conmocionado al mundo de la música. El fallecimiento de la intérprete de éxitos como Linger y Zombie, que se encontraba en Londres en una sesión de grabación, ha generado miles de mensajes de condolencia en las redes sociales. Los propios The Cranberries han tuiteado que están "devastados" por su muerte, para la que aún no hay explicación. Grupos de todo el mundo y personalidades del espectáculo han dejado estos mensajes de despedida, entre otros.

