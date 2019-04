Tensión en la Junta Electoral por el acuerdo de prohibir la candidatura de Puigdemont

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2019 file photo, Catalonia's former regional president. Carles Puigdemont, addresses a conference in Brussels. Spanish political party officials said on Monday, April 29, 2019, that Spain's Electoral Board has ruled that Puigdemont and two other Catalan separatists who fled abroad to escape arrest can’t stand as candidates in next month's European Parliament elections. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Francisco Seco AP