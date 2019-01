Indultada una mujer que mató a un hombre que pagó por tener sexo con ella cuando era adolescente

11 people granted clemency but not #CyntoiaBrown who was punished b/c she defended herself from sexual assault! She deserves her freedom. Call NOW 1-844-298-2731 to demand Gov. @billhaslam do the right thing and grant #Clemency4CyntoiaBrown. https://t.co/jUq6QPeVAk pic.twitter.com/4urgE4lp7a