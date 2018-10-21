La actriz estadounidense Selma Blair revela que tiene esclerosis múltiple

La actriz estadounidense Selma Blair reveló el sábado que padece esclerosis múltiple, en un emotivo post en Instagram que ofrece una visión de su vida con la enfermedad. La estrella de Legalmente Rubia y Juegos sexuales, de 46 años, dijo que le diagnosticaron esta enfermedad crónica del sistema nervioso central, que causa fatiga, dolor y problemas de coordinación, en agosto después de haber sufrido síntomas "durante años".

"Estoy incapacitada. Me caigo a veces. Dejo caer las cosas. Mi memoria está borrosa. Y mi lado izquierdo está pidiendo indicaciones a un GPS roto. Pero lo estamos logrando. Y me río y no sé exactamente qué haré, pero haré lo mejor que pueda", escribió.

Blair, quien actualmente está trabajando en el drama de ciencia ficción de Netflix Another Life, dijo que reveló su diagnóstico para compartir su gratitud hacia la diseñadora de vestuario Alissa Swanson, quien "cuidadosamente me mete las piernas en los pantalones, me pone las camisetas por la parte superior de la cabeza, abotona mis abrigos y ofrece su hombro para estabilizarme". Blair también agradeció a amigos famosos, entre ellos a la actriz Sarah Michelle Gellar, por apoyarla.

"Quiero jugar con mi hijo otra vez. Quiero caminar por la calle y montar mi caballo. Tengo EM y estoy bien. Pero si me ves tirando todas mis cosas en la calle, siéntete libre de ayudarme a recogerlas. A mí sola me lleva todo un día".