La covid agrava las agresiones contra las feministas en Oriente Próximo

2020 was deadly & violent for #WHRDS in #MENA. For #16Days we launch a Campaign to bring attention to increasing & systematic pressures against them. Help amplify our message: Together we can #SupportWHRDs #Shedefends@AWID @SexBodyRights @DAWNmenaorg @hrw@ISHRglobal @whrdmena pic.twitter.com/UNDgxnI5eT