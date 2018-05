Se desvela la identidad de los dos jóvenes que denuncian los pecados de la moda

@diet_prada unmasked: Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler, the secretive founders of the industry’s most feared Instagram account, star in BoF's latest print edition. While their names were revealed to the public previously, this is the first time the duo are speaking openly, as themselves, about why they started Diet Prada and their plan for the future. [Link in bio] #dietprada #fashion 📷: @camilafalquez

Una publicación compartida de The Business of Fashion (@bof) el 7 May, 2018 a las 10:57 PDT