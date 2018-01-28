Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave, Björk y Lorde, primeros cabezas del cartel del Primavera Sound 2018

Primavera Sound ha anunciado los primeros nombres de su cartel de 2018 un día antes de tiempo de lo que estaba previsto según informó la organización. Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Björk y Lorde aparecen como los principales cabezas de una programación que un año más está plagada de nombres potentes.

Los rumores han sido confirmados en el caso de los cabezas de cartel pero también en la siguiente línea de este macrofestival que se hace siempre fuerte tras los relumbrones. The War on Drugs, The National, Father John Misty, Jane Birkin,, Grizzly Bear, Haim, Lykke Li, Beach House, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Oneohtrix Point Never, Chvrches, Deerhunter o Unkown Mortal Orchestra son algunos de ellos.

El festival confirma también a Migos, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Arca, Vince Staples, The Internet, Slowdive, The Blaze, Warpaint, Floating Points, Belle and Sebastian, Majid Jordan, Jon Hopkins, Four Tet, Mogwai, Johann Johannsson, Carpenter Brut, Spiritualized, Rhye, Kelela, C. Tangana, Ty Segall, Cigarrettes After Sex, The Breeders, John Talabot, Panda Bear, Oneohtrix Point Never, Car Seat Headrest Fermín Muguruza, The Suicide of Western Culture, Nils Frahm, Mike D, Mount Kimbie, Thundercat, The Black Madonna, Madlib, DJ Koze, Ariel Pink, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein tocando ‘Stranger Things’, Âme II Âme, Seth Troxler, Chromeom, Daphni, James Holden, y muchos más.

Primavera Sound 2018 se celebra del 28 de mayo al 3 de junio en el Parc del Fòrum de Barcelona.