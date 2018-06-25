Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra
'Untitled' (1988-89).
'Untitled' (1988-89). The Estate of David Wojnarowicz
10 fotos

Las fotografías de Peter Hujar y David Wojnarowicz

La Fundación Loewe presenta una exposición dedicada a dos fotógrafos que captaron y trascendieron la ferviente contracultura de Nueva York en los años

1970 y 1980

  • 'Merce Cunningham y John Cage'.
    1'Merce Cunningham y John Cage'. The Peter Hujar Archive, LLC
  • 'Buffalos' (1988-89).
    2'Buffalos' (1988-89). The Estate of David Wojnarowicz
  • 'Andy Warhol' (1975).
    3'Andy Warhol' (1975). The Peter Hujar Archive, LLC
  • 'Untitled' (1988-89).
    4'Untitled' (1988-89). The Estate of David Wojnarowicz
  • 'David Wojnarowicz Smoking' (1975).
    5'David Wojnarowicz Smoking' (1975). The Peter Hujar Archive, LLC
  • 'Iolo Carew' (1980)
    6'Iolo Carew' (1980) The Estate of David Wojnarowicz
  • 'Ethyl Eichelberger as Minnie the Maid' (1981).
    7'Ethyl Eichelberger as Minnie the Maid' (1981). Peter Hujar
  • 'Christopher Street Pier 4' (1976).
    8'Christopher Street Pier 4' (1976). The Peter Hujar Archive, LLC
  • 'Self-Portrait Smoking' (1958).
    9'Self-Portrait Smoking' (1958). The Peter Hujar Archive, LLC
  • 'Abandoned car with globe' (1988-89).
    10'Abandoned car with globe' (1988-89). The Estate of David Wojnarowicz