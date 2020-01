Tyson, kayak y baile, estímulos para Gauff

View this post on Instagram

Watch these professional tennis players turn into dancers! They didn’t complain when the steps got tough. They simply committed, climbed and conquered. @patrickmouratoglou completely flips the script on what preseason training is. GET UNCOMFORTABLE. SUPER POWER #1 🎶 #BlackBear & @khea.yf Hot Girl Bummer #dance #love #life #tisfortransformation #mouratogloupreseason #happyplace