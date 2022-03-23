Selecciona Edición
Yucatán, Mexico. 4 de enero, 1990. Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'.
fotografía

El oficio del fotógrafo: Stephen Shore y Alec Soth

Dos nuevos libros publicados por MACK rinden homenaje al medio fotográfico mientras adentran al lector en el proceso artístico de sus autores

    1Kingman, Arizona. 2 de julio, 1975. Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'.
    2Granite. Oklahoma. Julio, 1972. Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'
    3Burbank, California. 11 de agosto, 1981. Stephen Shore / Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'.
    4Autorretrato, Nueva York, Nueva York, Octubre, 1957. Stephen Shore / Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'.
    5Yucatán, Mexico. 4 de enero, 1990. Fotografía: Stephen Shore / Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'.
    6Justin y Mattias. Fire Island, Nueva York. Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures'
    7Carmen. Williams, Arizona. Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures'
    8Tima and Vanessa´s Gilbertsville. Pensilvania. Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures'
    9Stuart. Pittsburg, Pensilvania. Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures'
    10The Coachlight. Mitchell, Dakota del Sur. Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures'