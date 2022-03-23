Yucatán, Mexico. 4 de enero, 1990. Stephen Shore Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'. fotografía El oficio del fotógrafo: Stephen Shore y Alec Soth 10 fotos Dos nuevos libros publicados por MACK rinden homenaje al medio fotográfico mientras adentran al lector en el proceso artístico de sus autores Gloria Crespo MacLennan 24 MAR 2022 - 10:03 EDT Ir a noticia Todo lo que una imagen esconde: los secretos creativos de Stephen Shore y Alec Soth 1Kingman, Arizona. 2 de julio, 1975. Stephen Shore Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'. 2Granite. Oklahoma. Julio, 1972. Stephen Shore Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir' 3Burbank, California. 11 de agosto, 1981. Stephen Shore Stephen Shore / Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'. 4Autorretrato, Nueva York, Nueva York, Octubre, 1957. Stephen Shore Stephen Shore / Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'. 5Yucatán, Mexico. 4 de enero, 1990. Fotografía: Stephen Shore Stephen Shore / Cortesía MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'Modern Instances: The Craft of Photography. A Memoir'. 6Justin y Mattias. Fire Island, Nueva York. Alec Soth Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures' 7Carmen. Williams, Arizona. Alec Soth Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures' 8Tima and Vanessa´s Gilbertsville. Pensilvania. Alec Soth Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures' 9Stuart. Pittsburg, Pensilvania. Alec Soth Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures' 10The Coachlight. Mitchell, Dakota del Sur. Alec Soth Cortesía de MACK Books. Imagen perteneciente al libro 'A Pound of Pictures' Archivado en: Fotografía Artes plásticas Cultura Arte