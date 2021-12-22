'Street Portraits' de Dawaud Bey, publicado por MACK. LO MEJOR DE 2021 / FOTOGRAFÍA Los mejores libros de fotografía de 2021 10 fotos Profesionales y expertos de la fotografía seleccionan sus títulos favoritos del 2021 Gloria Crespo MacLennan 23 DIC 2021 - 09:53 CET Ir a noticia Los mejores libros de fotografía de 2021 1'Cristóbal Hara. España Color. 1985- 2020'. Cristóbal Hara. (RM). 2'Él pone la música, nosotros bailamos'. Manuela Lorente. (Dalpine). 3'Utaki'. Ricardo Tokugawa. (Lovely House). 4'The Railroad and The Art of Place: An Anthology'. David Kahler, Kevin Keefe, Jeff Brouws y Alexander Craghead. (Centre for Railway Photography & Art). 5'A Black Gaze: Artists Changing How We See'. Tina Tina Campt. (MIT Press). 6 'Street Portraits'. Dawaud Bey. (MACK). 7'Liliana Porter: Other Situations'. Liliana Porter (RM). 8'Leaving and Waving'. Deanna Dikeman. (Chose Commune). 9'Terminal'. Enrique Fraga. (Dalpine). 10'Archivo de la Memoria Trans Argentina'. (Editorial CHACO). Archivado en: Fotografía Artes plásticas Arte