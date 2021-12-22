Selecciona Edición
LO MEJOR DE 2021 / FOTOGRAFÍA

Los mejores libros de fotografía de 2021

10 fotos

Profesionales y expertos de la fotografía seleccionan sus títulos favoritos del 2021

    1'Cristóbal Hara. España Color. 1985- 2020'. Cristóbal Hara. (RM).
    2'Él pone la música, nosotros bailamos'. Manuela Lorente. (Dalpine).
    3'Utaki'. Ricardo Tokugawa. (Lovely House).
    4'The Railroad and The Art of Place: An Anthology'. David Kahler, Kevin Keefe, Jeff Brouws y Alexander Craghead. (Centre for Railway Photography & Art).
    5'A Black Gaze: Artists Changing How We See'. Tina Tina Campt. (MIT Press).
    6 'Street Portraits'. Dawaud Bey. (MACK).
    7'Liliana Porter: Other Situations'. Liliana Porter (RM).
    8'Leaving and Waving'. Deanna Dikeman. (Chose Commune).
    9'Terminal'. Enrique Fraga. (Dalpine).
    10'Archivo de la Memoria Trans Argentina'. (Editorial CHACO).