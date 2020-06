In this combo of photos taken from May 27 to June 1, 2020, indigenous people from various ethnic groups pose for portraits wearing the traditional dress of their tribes and face masks amid the spread of the new coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they have neither the protective isolation of their homelands nor the government care that drew many to the city of Manaus in the first place. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Felipe Dana AP