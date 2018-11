PHW377. Compiegne (France), 10/11/2018.- French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold hands after unveiling a plaque in the Clairiere of Rethondes during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Compiegne, France, 10 November 2018. (Francia) EFE/EPA/PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL EFE