Pahoa (United States), 06/05/2018.- Activity continues on Kilauea's east rift zone, as a fissure eruption fountains more than 200 feet into the air, consuming all in its path., near Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, 06 May 2018. A local state of emergency has been declared after Mount Kilauea erupted near residential areas, forcing mandatory evacuation of about 1,700 citizens from their nearby homes. The crater's floor collapsed on 01 May and is since then continuing to erode its walls and generating huge explosions of ashes. Several earthquakes have been recorded in the area where the volcanic eruptions continue, including a 6.9 magnitue earthquake which struck the area on 04 May. (Terremoto/sismo, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/BRUCE OMORI / PARADISE HELICOPTERS

