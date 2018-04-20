7 fotos Los ganadores del Sony World Photography 2018, en imágenes Estas son las imágenes galardonadas en los Sony World Photography Awards en las cuatro categorías principales El País TwitterGoogle Plus 20 ABR 2018 - 11:02 CEST Ir a noticia Los candidatos al Sony World Photography Awards 1Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo del Año en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018. Alys Tomlinson 2Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo del Año en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018. Alys Tomlinson 3Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo Joven en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018. Megan Johnson 4Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo Estudiante en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018. Samuel Bolduc 5Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo Estudiante en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018. Samuel Bolduc 6Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo Estudiante en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018. Samuel Bolduc 7Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo en la categoría "Abierta" en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018. Veselin Atanasov Archivado en: Premios Sony Premios arte Fotografía Premios Artes plásticas Eventos Arte Sociedad Más información FOTOGALERÍA Los candidatos al Sony World Photography Awards