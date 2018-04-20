Selecciona Edición
Los ganadores del Sony World Photography 2018, en imágenes
7 fotos

Los ganadores del Sony World Photography 2018, en imágenes

Estas son las imágenes galardonadas en los Sony World Photography Awards en las cuatro categorías principales

  • Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo del Año en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018.
  • Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo del Año en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018.
  • Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo Joven en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018.
  • Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo Estudiante en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018.
  • Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo Estudiante en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018.
  • Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo Estudiante en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018.
  • Fotografía ganadora del premio a Mejor Fotógrafo en la categoría "Abierta" en los Sony World Photography Awards 2018.
