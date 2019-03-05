La historia de Colin Hanks con Luke Perry en un avión y el adiós de Hollywood a “un caballero”

Marcado por el gran éxito que fue Sensación de vivir al inicio de su carrera, Luke Perry, que falleció el 4 de marzo, ha trabajado en un centenar de series y películas y era una figura querida en Hollywood, incluso por los que no le conocían de trabajar con él día a día. Es el caso de Colin Hanks. El actor de Roswell, Dexter y Fargo (e hijo de Tom Hanks), ha compartido en su cuenta de Instagram una anécdota sobre el intérprete que se ha vuelto viral. También han sido muchas las estrellas de Hollywood que han querido compartir en sus redes algún recuerdo de Perry junto a los fans e incluso vecinos. Y hay una palabra que sale a relucir de forma constante: caballero.
I only met him once but the story is too good not tell given todays sad events. My wife and I are on a plane back from Mexico. Couple of rows ahead of us, these two brothers, young kids, are beating the hell out of eachother. Their poor parents are powerless to stop the crying, yelling and screaming. If you're a parent you understand. Sometimes there's nothing you can do. It was like this for close to two hours. Then about 10 minutes before landing it starts to get real bad. Out of no where, a man comes from first class. Hat, beard, sunglasses, blowing up a balloon. He ties it off, hands it off like he's holding out a sword to a king. Kneeling, Head down, arms up. Kids calm down in milliseconds. Plane damn near bursts into applause. 15 minutes longer and it probably would have started WWIII, but we landed before that could happen. We get off the plane, are waiting on line in customs. Finally get a good look at the guy and I say to my wife "Holy shit. I think that balloon man/hero" is Luke Perry". As luck would have it we end up standing next to each other. Out of the blue he turns to me and says some kind words about Fargo, which kinda blew my mind. I start singing his praises about how long I've admired him and also about the move with the balloon. "That's a pro move! You can't teach that!" I say. He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that very reason, to give to screaming kids. Don't know if that's true, but have no reason to believe it wasn't. Guy seemed like a true gent. Gone way too damn soon. Also, I'll be damned if I don't start traveling with some spare balloons 🎈🎈🎈 #promove #rip #lukeperry #truegent
Así cuenta Colin Hanks su anécdota con Luke Perry: "Solo le conocí una vez, pero la historia es demasiado buena como para no contarla en un día tan triste. Mi esposa y yo estábamos en un avión volviendo de México. Un par de filas por delante estos dos hermanos, dos niños pequeños, se están pegando. Sus pobres padres se ven impotentes para frenar los llantos y los gritos. Si eres un padre, lo entenderás. A veces no puedes hacer nada. Fue así durante un par de horas".
Prosigue el intérprete: "A diez minutos de aterrizar, la cosa empezó a ponerse realmente mal. De la nada a apareció un hombre desde primera clase. Con sombrero y gafas de sol, inflando un globo. Lo ató, lo sujetó como si le estuviese ofreciendo una espada a un rey, arrodillado, con la cabeza baja y los brazos en alto. Los niños se calmaron en milisegundos. El avión casi rompe en aplausos. 15 minutos más y probablemente hubiese empezado la III Guerra Mundial, pero aterrizamos antes de que ocurriera nada".
El resto de la historia ocurre fuera del avión: "Nos bajamos y, esperando en la cola de aduanas, finalmente, pudimos ver al tipo, y le digo a mi esposa, ¡mierda, creo que el hombre del globo/héroe es Luke Perry!'. La suerte quiso que acabáramos uno junto al otro. De pronto se gira y me dice unos piropos sobre Fargo, lo que me chocó. Yo empecé a decirle que le admiraba desde hace mucho y también sobre la jugada con el globo. 'Es una jugada de profesional, eso no se enseña', le digo. Me responde que siempre vuela con un par de globos en el bolsillo por ese motivo, para dárselo a los niños que gritan [en los aviones]. No sé si sería verdad, no tengo ningún motivo para no creer que lo fuera. El tipo me pareció un verdadero caballero. Se ha ido demasiado pronto. Y también, que me condenen si no voy a empezar a viajar con globos de más".
El actor también ha sido recordado en las redes por sus trabajos benéficos y de ayuda a la comunidad. Como cuando en 2010 estuvo ayudando a repartir comida y bebida y ropa en Tennessee después de unas grandes inundaciones.
Y’all might know Luke Perry had some land here in Tennessee. Maybe you don’t know that during the flood of 2010, he was out there bringing people food, bottles of water, and shoes. Just a humble, decent dude. pic.twitter.com/BEefrMYfM2— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) 5 de marzo de 2019
Compañeros actuales de trabajo, como Leonardo DiCaprio, también le han recordado con un mensaje. DiCaprio acaba de rodar con Perry Érase una vez en Hollywood, la última película de Quentin Tarantino. "Luke Perry tenía un buen corazón y era un artista increíblemente talentoso. Ha sido un honor haber trabajado con él. Mis pensamientos y oraciones están con él y sus seres queridos", ha dicho DiCaprio.
Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) 4 de marzo de 2019
Periodistas que han trabajado con él en entrevistas tambien han destacado su amabilidad en estos encuentros.
Luke Perry was one of the most genuine, kindhearted, and thoughtful actors I've ever had the chance to meet. When I last saw him at NYCC, he made sure to thank each reporter at my press table, saying how much he appreciated us being there. Just the nicest guy. I'll miss him. RIP. pic.twitter.com/NqjoZlz8TF— Chris King (@ckinger13) 4 de marzo de 2019
Los compañeros de reparto de Perry en Sensación de vivir también han querido mostrar su afecto por su compañero y la familia de éste, como Ian Ziering (ahora conocido de nuevo por protagonizar las películas de Sharknado). "Querido Luke, siempre disfrutaré del calor de los entrañables recuerdos que hemos compartido estos treinta últimos años. Que tu viaje hacia adelante se vea enriquecido por las magníficas almas de aquellos que se fueron antes que tú, así como tú lo has hecho aquí para esos que dejas atrás":
Dearest Luke,— Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) 4 de marzo de 2019
I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.
El reparto original de Sensación de vivir firmó, casualmente al mismo tiempo que a Luke Perry sufrió el derrame cerebral que acabó en su muerte unos días después, un contrato para recuperar la serie en un nuevo formato.
With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short. 💔💔💔
Desde la sala de guionistas de Riverdale, la serie en la que trabajaba en la actualidad, también han tenido un recuerdo para él:
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) 4 de marzo de 2019
RIP Luke Perry: a lovely, talented man, and Krusty's finest sidekick @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/eceL5Ivx6z— Tim Long (@mrtimlong) 4 de marzo de 2019