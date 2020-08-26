AJEDREZ/JOYAS HISTÓRICAS El terremoto Kaspárov (XXVII) Partida de triple interés histórico: se jugó en las Torres Gemelas, cambió el Mundial y es bellísima Leontxo García 26 AGO 2020 - 17:37 CEST Se adhiere a los criterios de Más información > Archivado en: Jugadores ajedrez Ránking FIDE Gari Kasparov Viswanathan Anand FIDE Ajedrez Clasificación deportiva Jugadores Deportistas Federaciones deportivas Organizaciones deportivas Competiciones Deportes Más información El terremoto Kaspárov (XXVI) Kamsky: gran talento y peculiar padre