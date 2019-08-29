Muere la piloto Jessi Combs cuando conducía a 800 kilómetros por hora para batir el récord de velocidad

La piloto estadounidense Jessi Combs ha fallecido este martes en el desierto de Alvord, en Oregón (EE UU), mientras trataba de batir el récord mundial de velocidad y sus mejores cifras personales: 777 kilómetro por hora. Combs, de 36 años, era conocida como "la mujer más rápida sobre cuatro ruedas" y en el momento del accidente iba a una velocidad de más de 800 kilómetros por hora, según ha informado la oficina del sheriff del Condado de Harney a la revista People.
"El sueño más notable de Jessi era convertirse en la mujer más rápida de la tierra, un sueño que había estado persiguiendo desde 2012", ha señalado la familia en un comunicado en el que ha confirmado el deceso de la también presentadora de televisión, popular por su participación en el programa Cazadores de Mitos (Discovery Max). "Era una de las raras soñadoras con el valor de convertir esas posibilidades en realidad, y dejó esta tierra conduciendo más rápido que cualquier otra mujer en la historia", ha agregado.
Las autoridades, que aún estudian las causas del accidente en el que la piloto ha sido la única fallecida, señalaron que su equipo estaba haciendo pruebas en una sección de aproximadamente ocho kilómetros del desierto, en el sureste de Oregón, y que tras el fatal siniestro se originó un incendio. El objetivo de las pruebas, hechas en una área donde se realizan muchas carreras, era romper el récord de velocidad en tierra que se estableció en el desierto de Black Rock, en Nevada, en 1997, así como su propio récord logrado el año pasado.
Antes, en 2013, Combs batió por primera vez la marca tras alcanzar 630,69 kilómetros por hora, y en 2016 probó a romper su propio registro y lo consiguió al llegar hasta los 707. "Puede parecer un poco loco caminar directamente hacia la línea de fuego, los que están dispuestos son los que logran grandes cosas", escribió hace poco en su cuenta de Instagram. "La gente dice que estoy loca. Yo digo: 'Gracias", añadió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
La noticia de su muerte fue confirmada en las redes sociales por Terry Madden, socio y miembro del equipo de Combs, quien dijo que la piloto murió "en un horrible accidente" y que él fue "el primero en llegar" al lugar del accidente. "Hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla", señaló Madden este miércoles en su cuenta de Instagram.