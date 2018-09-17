Selecciona Edición
El milagro de los peces de Txema Salvans, en imágenes

El fotógrafo Txema Salvans muestra en su nuevo fotolibro a pescadores solitarios en lugares donde parece imposible que pique algo

    1Deltebre T-340, Tarragona, 2016.
    2Sástago A-221, Zaragoza, 2014.
    3Port de València V-30, 2014.
    4Canal del Progrés, Guardamar del Segura, Alacant, 2014.
    5Guardamar del Segura, Canal del Progrés, Alacant, 2014.
    6Embalse de la Pedrera, CV-950, Alacant, 2014.
    7Sequia de Gavià, Sueca, València, 2016.
    8Camino Puente Mayorga, Guadarranque, San Roque, Cádiz, 2015.
    9Playa de la Araña, MA-24, Málaga, 2015.
    10Acequia el Bras, Nules, Castelló, 2013.
    11Caspe, N-211, Zaragoza, 2014.
    12San Fulgencio CV-860, Alacant, 2017.
    13Flix C-12, Tarragona, 2016.