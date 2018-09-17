13 fotos El milagro de los peces de Txema Salvans, en imágenes El fotógrafo Txema Salvans muestra en su nuevo fotolibro a pescadores solitarios en lugares donde parece imposible que pique algo El País TwitterGoogle Plus 17 SEP 2018 - 13:20 CEST Ir a noticia El milagro de los peces 1Deltebre T-340, Tarragona, 2016. TXEMA SALVANS 2Sástago A-221, Zaragoza, 2014. TXEMA SALVANS 3Port de València V-30, 2014. TXEMA SALVANS 4Canal del Progrés, Guardamar del Segura, Alacant, 2014. TXEMA SALVANS 5Guardamar del Segura, Canal del Progrés, Alacant, 2014. TXEMA SALVANS 6Embalse de la Pedrera, CV-950, Alacant, 2014. TXEMA SALVANS 7Sequia de Gavià, Sueca, València, 2016. TXEMA SALVANS 8Camino Puente Mayorga, Guadarranque, San Roque, Cádiz, 2015. TXEMA SALVANS 9Playa de la Araña, MA-24, Málaga, 2015. TXEMA SALVANS 10Acequia el Bras, Nules, Castelló, 2013. TXEMA SALVANS 11Caspe, N-211, Zaragoza, 2014. TXEMA SALVANS 12San Fulgencio CV-860, Alacant, 2017. TXEMA SALVANS 13Flix C-12, Tarragona, 2016. TXEMA SALVANS Archivado en: Fotolibros Fotografía Exposiciones Artes plásticas Agenda cultural Libros Agenda Eventos Cultura Arte Sociedad