Cecil Beaton, un verdadero maestro del retrato y del encuadre
14 fotos

Cecil Beaton, un verdadero maestro del retrato y del encuadre

La rimera retrospectiva dedicada al fotógrafo se inaugura dentro del festival PHotoESPAÑA

Cecil Beaton, el fotógrafo que tocó el alma de los mitos del siglo XX
  • Orson Welles, 1937.
    1Orson Welles, 1937. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Audrey Hepburn, 1963.
    2Audrey Hepburn, 1963. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Colette, 1930.
    3Colette, 1930. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Mick Jagger, 1969.
    4Mick Jagger, 1969. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Greta Garbo, 1946.
    5Greta Garbo, 1946. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Francis Bacon, 1960.
    6Francis Bacon, 1960. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Baronesa Fiona Thyssen-Bornemisza, 1966.
    7Baronesa Fiona Thyssen-Bornemisza, 1966. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Cristóbal Balenciaga, 1962.
    8Cristóbal Balenciaga, 1962. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Barbra Streisand, 1969.rn
    9Barbra Streisand, 1969. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Autorretrato de Cecil Beaton, en los años 30.
    10Autorretrato de Cecil Beaton, en los años 30. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Barbara Hutton, 1961.
    11Barbara Hutton, 1961. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Edith Sitwell, 1962.
    12Edith Sitwell, 1962. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Marilyn Monroe, 1956.
    13Marilyn Monroe, 1956. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive
  • Salvador y Gala Dalí, 1936.
    14Salvador y Gala Dalí, 1936. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive

