14 fotos Cecil Beaton, un verdadero maestro del retrato y del encuadre La rimera retrospectiva dedicada al fotógrafo se inaugura dentro del festival PHotoESPAÑA El País TwitterGoogle Plus 30 MAY 2018 - 19:45 CEST Ir a noticia Cecil Beaton, el fotógrafo que tocó el alma de los mitos del siglo XX 1Orson Welles, 1937. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 2Audrey Hepburn, 1963. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 3Colette, 1930. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 4Mick Jagger, 1969. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 5Greta Garbo, 1946. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 6Francis Bacon, 1960. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 7Baronesa Fiona Thyssen-Bornemisza, 1966. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 8Cristóbal Balenciaga, 1962. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 9Barbra Streisand, 1969. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 10Autorretrato de Cecil Beaton, en los años 30. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 11Barbara Hutton, 1961. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 12Edith Sitwell, 1962. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 13Marilyn Monroe, 1956. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive 14Salvador y Gala Dalí, 1936. The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive Archivado en: Cecil Beaton Fotografía Artes plásticas Arte Más información FOTOGALERÍA Avance de PHotoEspaña 2018