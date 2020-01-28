LeBron escribe a Kobe Bryant: “ Te prometo que continuaré tu legado”

La noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant ha impactado al mundo. Y ha golpeado especialmente a quienes más le querían. Entre sus amigos se contaban leyendas del baloncesto como LeBron James, que se lanzó a escribirle una carta a su colega un día después de la noticia. Arrancaba, con una confesión: “No estoy listo”. “Pero aquí voy”, escribía. Y así continúa la carta, que publicó en sus redes sociales:
“Estoy aquí sentado, intentando escribir algo para esta publicación y cada vez que lo intento empiezo a llorar de nuevo, solo de pensar en ti, en mi sobrina Gigi y en esa amistad y hermandad que teníamos.
“Literalmente acababa de escuchar tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de regresar a Los Ángeles desde Philadelphia. Ni en millones de años hubiera podido imaginar que esa sería nuestra última conversación. ¡Qué mierda! ¡Estoy con el corazón roto y devastado, hermano! Tío, te quiero, hermano. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y los niños. Te prometo que continuaré con tu legado.
“Significas mucho para nosotros aquí, en especial para la Nación Laker y es mi responsabilidad seguir adelante tras esto. Por favor dame fuerza desde el paraíso y cuida de mí. Hay tantas cosas que me gustaría decir, pero sencillamente puedo hacerlo ahora mismo porque no lo asimilo. ¡Hasta que volvamos a vernos, hermano!”.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
