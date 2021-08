COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH - AUGUST 12: A Rohingya refugee is vaccinated in a Rohingya refugee camp on August 12, 2021 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. On Tuesday, Bangladesh started a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Rohingya refugees. Nearly 48,000 Rohingya refugees will be inoculated with the help of the UN agencies. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Allison Joyce Getty Images