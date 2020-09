10

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 19, 2001 US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is bundled up for the cold as she stands with other members of the Supreme Court before the start of the swearing in ceremony for US President-elect George W. Bush at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died September 18, 2020 at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)