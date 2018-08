(FILES) In this file picture taken on May 3, 2017 Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs takes a shot against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. - San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili confirmed his retirement from basketball on August 27, 2018, bringing down the curtain on a 23-year career that included four NBA Finals victories. The 41-year-old Argentine star, widely seen as the most successful foreign player in the history of the NBA, confirmed his retirement in a brief posting on social media.

RONALD MARTINEZ AFP