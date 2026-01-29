Ir al contenido
_
_
_
_
S Moda: Revista de moda, belleza, tendencias y famososParís Fashion Week
32 fotos
ALTA COSTURA PARÍS

Viktor & Rolf crean un desfile de alta costura en directo

El dúo holandés viste y desviste a una modelo para presentar su nueva colección y, de paso, reivindicar los procesos manuales

S Moda
Compartir en Facebook
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Bluesky
Compartir en Linkedin
Copiar enlace
_
_