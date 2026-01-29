Viktor & Rolf crean un desfile de alta costura en directo

32 fotosALTA COSTURA PARÍSViktor & Rolf crean un desfile de alta costura en directoEl dúo holandés viste y desviste a una modelo para presentar su nueva colección y, de paso, reivindicar los procesos manualesS Moda29 ene 2026 - 10:47CETCompartir en WhatsappCompartir en FacebookCompartir en TwitterCompartir en BlueskyCompartir en LinkedinCopiar enlaceIr a los comentariosFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of ViFOTO: LAUNCHMETRICSMax Montingelli / Courtesy of Vi