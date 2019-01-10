Selecciona Edición
El juicio de 'El Chapo' visto por Shirley y Andrea Shepard

Madre e hija dibujan juntas durante el juicio de El Chapo en Nueva York

  • Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán Loera levanta la mano al ver a su mujer, Emma Coronel Aispuro.
  • Michael Robotti junto al testigo del FBI Stephen Marston, que tiene información sobre fotografías, y el juez Brian M. Cogan.
  • El abogado defensor Jeffrey Lichtman interroga al testigo Stephen Marston junto a Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán Loera.
  • El Chapo Guzmán y Emma Coronel Aispuro escuchan al abogado defensor Jeffrey Lichtman contra el interrogatorio del testigo Stephen Marston.
  • Andrea Goldberg con nuevo testigo, Christian Rodríguez, junto al intérprete (sin cara dibujada) mientras Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán Loera escucha.
