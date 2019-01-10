Uno de los dibujos realizados durante el juicio de El Chapo. Shirley y Andrea Shepard El juicio de 'El Chapo' visto por Shirley y Andrea Shepard 5 fotos Madre e hija dibujan juntas durante el juicio de El Chapo en Nueva York 11 ENE 2019 - 14:55 CET Ir a noticia El juicio de El Chapo, en colores pastel 1Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán Loera levanta la mano al ver a su mujer, Emma Coronel Aispuro. Shirley and Andrea Shepard 2Michael Robotti junto al testigo del FBI Stephen Marston, que tiene información sobre fotografías, y el juez Brian M. Cogan. Shirley and Andrea Shepard 3El abogado defensor Jeffrey Lichtman interroga al testigo Stephen Marston junto a Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán Loera. Shirley and Andrea Shepard 4El Chapo Guzmán y Emma Coronel Aispuro escuchan al abogado defensor Jeffrey Lichtman contra el interrogatorio del testigo Stephen Marston. Shirley and Andrea Shepard 5Andrea Goldberg con nuevo testigo, Christian Rodríguez, junto al intérprete (sin cara dibujada) mientras Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán Loera escucha. Shirley and Andrea Shepard Archivado en: Chapo Guzmán Dibujantes Cartel de Sinaloa Cárteles mexicanos Narcotraficantes Narcotráfico Crimen organizado Delincuencia Delitos contra salud pública Delitos Juicios Proceso judicial Justicia