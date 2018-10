8

Mie Prefecture Gov. Eikei Suzuki, left, joins leaders of Group of Seven industrial nations, from second left, European Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they participate in a tree planting ceremony during their visit to the Ise Jingu shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Thursday, May 26, 2016, as part of the G-7 Summit. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)