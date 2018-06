Maido, welcome in Japanese, has jumped from 44 to 13 in the 2016 list of the top 50 restaurants in the world. It was the biggest rise of the year, which also made it the world's best Nikkei restaurant in the world. The term Nikkei identifies the Japanese emigrants from Japan and their descendants that reside in a foreign country. / AFP / CRIS BOURONCLE (Photo credit should read CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)

