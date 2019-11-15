GP de Valencia: horarios y dónde ver la última carrera de MotoGP 2019

El Campeonato Mundial de Motociclismo acaba su temporada 2019 este fin de semana en Cheste. Con la noticia reciente de la retirada profesional de Jorge Lorenzo y con Marc Márquez proclamado ganador de la competición por sexta vez, la carrera de MotoGP de este domingo en el valenciano Circuito Ricardo Tormo es la última del año.
La cita de los pilotos antes del Gran Premio de Valencia fue en la pista de Sepang, donde se enfrentaron el pasado 3 de noviembre. El español Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) ganó entonces el GP de Malasia 2019, quedando tres segundos por delante de Márquez (Honda) y casi seis de Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati). Tras la carrera, el piloto de Figueras se posicionaba tercero en la clasificación general, que encabezan actualmente el líder, con 395 puntos, y Dovizioso, con 256.
En cuanto a Moto2, el circuito malasio vio a Álex Márquez proclamarse campeón del Mundial, atando así su segunda corona y confirmando el doblete para la familia de pilotos. El hermano pequeño de Marc Márquez terminaba segundo en Sepang tras una carrera dominada por el surafricano Brad Binder y en la que supo mantener por detrás a su principal rival en la competición, el suizo Thomas Luthi.
Para anunciar su retirada profesional, Jorge Lorenzo escogió el circuito valenciano de Cheste, donde se despidió en una rueda de prensa. "Esta será mi última carrera en MotoGP”, decía el pasado 14 de noviembre el piloto mallorquín después de más de 20 años de dedicación absoluta al motociclismo y tras una primera temporada en el equipo Repsol Honda que no ha resultado favorable, con resultados muy alejados de los previstos, problemas de adaptación a la moto y una lesión incluida.
“There are 4 significant days in the career of a rider. Your first race, your first win, your first championship and the day you retire. I’m here to tell you this day has arrived for me. I want to announce this will be my last race in MotoGP. The ones who worked with me, know how much of a perfectionist I am and how the amount of hard work I put into this. After 9 unforgettable years with Yamaha (the best ones of my career) I felt I needed a change. Moving to Ducati gave me that big boost I needed and even though the results were bad I used that extra motivation and finally won that special race at Mugello. When I signed for Honda I got similar feeling, achieving one of the dreams of every rider: to be an official HRC factory rider. Injuries soon came to play an important role in my season and the bike never felt natural to me. Anyway, I never lost patience and I kept fighting. But, as I started to see some light, I had that bad crash in Montmeló test and some weeks later that ugly one in Assen. When I stopped rolling in the gravel, the first thought was “What am I doing here?” I love this sport, I love to ride and I love to win. But if I’m not able to fight for something big I cannot find the motivation to keep going. I am very sorry to Honda, especially to Alberto. I remember the day in Montmeló when we meet and I told him “Don’t make a mistake signing the wrong rider, trust me and you will not regret it.” Very sadly, I have to say that I disappointed him and all the team. But Jorge and HRC cannot be here just to score some points! I feel so lucky to be able to achieve much more than I ever imagined. I always worked very hard, but without being at the right place at the right time, and without the help of many people who worked with me, it would have been impossible. That’s why I would like to thank all of these people. Especially Carmelo and Dorna. Derbi, Aprilia, Yamaha, Ducati, Honda, Giampiero Sachi, Gigi Dall’igna, Lin Jarvis and Alberto Puig. My mother for bringing me to this world. My father, for showing me the passion for this sport. My fans and my fan club for the unconditional love. All the people who work with me as a personal team. Thank you.”
La última carrera del Mundial de motos se podrá seguir en directo el próximo domingo 17 de noviembre desde las 14:00h. en DAZN y en la web de EL PAÍS.
Horarios del Gran Premio de Cheste 2019
Viernes 15 de noviembre
FP1 MotoGP: 09:55 - 10:40h.
FP1 Moto2: 10:55 - 11:35h.
FP2 MotoE: 11:50 - 12:20h.
FP2 Moto3: 13:15 - 13:55h.
FP2 MotoGP: 14:10 - 14:55h.
FP2 Moto2: 15:10 - 15:50h.
EPole MotoE: 16:05h.
Sábado 16 de noviembre
FP3 Moto3: 09:00 - 09:40h.
FP3 MotoGP: 09:55 - 10:40h.
FP3 Moto2: 10:55 - 11:35h.
Q1 Moto3: 12:35 - 12:50h.
Q2 Moto3: 13:00 - 13:15h.
FP4 MotoGP: 13:30 - 14:00h.
Q1 MotoGP: 14:10 - 14:25h.
Q2 MotoGP: 14:35 - 14:50h.
Q1 Moto2: 15:05 - 15:20h.
Q2 Moto2: 15:30 - 15:45h.
MotoE Carrera 1: 16:15h.
Domingo 17 de noviembre
Warm Up Moto3: 08:20 - 08:40h.
Warm Up Moto2: 08:50 - 09:10h.
Warm Up MotoGP: 09:20 - 09:40h.
MotoE Carrera 2: 10:15h.
Carrera Moto3: 11:00h.
Carrera Moto2: 12:20h.
Carrera MotoGP: 14:00h.
*Hora de Europa Central
