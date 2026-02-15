Ir al contenido
S Moda: Revista de moda, belleza, tendencias y famososNueva York Fashion Week
42 fotos
New York Fashion Week

El estreno de Rachel Scott al frente de Proenza Schouler

La diseñadora jamaicana se estrena con una colección pensada para “una mujer moldeada por el pensamiento, la intuición y la contradicción”

S Moda
