Corinaldo (Italy), 08/12/2018.- A handout image grabbed from a video made available by by the Italian Fire Department (Corpo Nazionale Vigili Del Fuoco) shows emergency personnel attending the victims of a stampede at a nightclub in Corinaldo, near Ancona, Marche Region, central Italy, 08 December 2018. A stampede at a nightclub has killed six people and injured more than 100, after someone probably caused panic with a stinging spray. The incident took place at a packed club hosting a concert by popular Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta. (Incendio, Italia) EFE/EPA/ITALIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

ITALIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT EFE