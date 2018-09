10

This picture taken on September 22, 2018 in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz shows Iranian women and soldiers taking cover next to bushes at the scene of an attack on a military parade that was marking the anniversary of the outbreak of its devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq. - Dozens of people were killed with dozens others wounded in an attack in the southwestern Khuzestan province on September 22 targeting on an army parade commemorating the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran Iraq war, state media reported. (Photo by MORTEZA JABERIAN / ISNA / AFP)