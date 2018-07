In a photo taken on April 10, 2018 students line up after practicing shooting at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School outside Pyongyang. Mangyongdae Revolutionary School for boys was originally set up by the North's founder Kim Il Sung to educate the orphans of those killed in the fight against Japanese colonial rule, it has evolved to become the country's top school, and one of the institutions that knits the ruling elite together. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES / TO GO WITH AFP STORY NKOREA-EDUCATION-POLITICS-SOCIAL,FEATURE BY SEBASTIEN BERGER

ED JONES AFP