An aerial view shows burnt houses following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, on July 24, 2018. Raging wildfires killed 60 people in Greece, devouring homes and forests as terrified residents fled to the sea to escape the flames, authorities said on July 24, 2018. Orange flames engulfed pine forests, turning them to ash and leaving lines of charred cars in the smoke-filled streets of seaside towns near Athens. / AFP PHOTO / SAVVAS KARMANIOLAS

SAVVAS KARMANIOLAS AFP