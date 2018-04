TOPSHOT - A black and white photograph of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is surrounded by the South African and African National Congress (ANC) flags on a pole at the Old Durban Prison's Human Rights wall as South Africans gather to pay respect to the late high-profile anti-apartheid activist during a candle vigil in Durban on April 2, 2018. Winnie Mandela, the former wife of South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, died on April 2, 2018, aged 81, triggering an outpouring of tributes to one of the country's defining and most divisive figures. / AFP PHOTO / Rajesh JANTILAL

