When men experience epididymitis

Epididymitis is not a commonly known condition but once a man has it, he probably won’t forget the experience. More than 60,000 men in the United States visit an emergency room due to this problem every year. Epididymitis is an inflammation involving the epididymis, a long, narrow tube tightly coiled at the back of the testicles which store and carry sperm.

Sexually active men in their 20s and 30s are the group most affected by epididymitis but it can strike men of any age, and men who are celibate are not exempt. This condition is most often caused by a bacterial infection including sexually transmitted infections, such as gonorrhea or chlamydia. When it occurs in children or older men, it is usually caused by E. coli and similar bacteria. The use of a medicine for the prevention of abnormal heart rhythms called Amiodarone or Pacerone can be another cause. Sometimes trauma to the groin can result in epididymitis. Alternately, heavy lifting can cause urine to flow backward into the epididymis, also causing inflammation.

Signs of epididymitis

There are many signs and symptoms of a man with epididymitis including:

Urinary burning and increased frequency of urination

Penile discharge

A swollen, red or warm scrotum

Testicle pain and tenderness, usually on one side

A fever

Painful intercourse or ejaculation

A lump on the testicle

Pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen

Blood in the semen

Getting epididymitis diagnosed

Anytime a man has scrotal pain or swelling, or discharge from his penis or pain when urinating, he needs to see his doctor. There are a number of reasons for scrotal pain and in order to prevent permanent damage, it needs to be checked out as soon as possible. When the pain is severe, go to the emergency room right away.

A doctor will do a physical exam, checking for enlarged lymph nodes in the groin area and may do a rectal exam to check for prostate enlargement. Blood and urine samples will be analyzed for abnormalities and an ultrasound may be used to rule out testicular torsion.

Once epididymitis is diagnosed, men often require bed rest with a scrotal support for comfort. Antibiotics will be prescribed along with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, ibuprofen or naproxen. The entire course of the antibiotic prescribed needs to be taken to completely eliminate the bacteria. If the cause of the infection is due to a sexually transmitted infection, a man’s sexual partner will need to be treated also.

It may take several weeks for tenderness in the groin area to completely disappear. It is important for men to rest, wear an athletic strap to support the scrotum, apply ice packs and take pain medications to relieve discomfort.

A follow-up visit with a men's health specialist is recommended to make sure the infection has completely cleared up. Most men will have epididymitis clear up within three months with no long-term sexual or reproductive problems in most cases.

