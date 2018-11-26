What is hypogonadism and how do you know if you have it?

The most important male sex hormone is testosterone. Testosterone plays a key role in a man's growth and development during puberty and also regulates sex drive, bone mass, fat distribution, muscle mass and strength, and the production of red blood cells and sperm. However, some men can develop a condition called male hypogonadism. Male hypogonadism is when the testes, also called the testicles, do not produce normal levels of testosterone. Men can be born with the condition or develop it later in life.

When a boy enters puberty, the pituitary gland releases luteinizing hormone (LH), which stimulates the testicles to produce testosterone. Testosterone is responsible for developing the male characteristics in adolescent boys. Another hormone, called the follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), works along with LH to stimulate the production of sperm in the testicles.

Signs of male hypogonadism

A variety of symptoms and signs can indicate male hypogonadism. These include:

Reduced libido or sexual interest

Fewer spontaneous night-time and morning erections

Incomplete sexual development

Reduced growth of facial hair

Fatigue and loss of energy

Very small or shrinking testes

Breast enlargement

Reduced muscle mass and strength

Mild depression

Reduced sperm production causing infertility

Osteoporosis

Confirming male hypogonadism

The definitive way to diagnose male hypogonadism is with a blood tests that measures whether testosterone levels are in the normal range. A man usually needs to have more than one early morning blood test to check his testosterone levels. What is considered normal range may vary depending on the laboratory, but it is generally considered to be 300 to 1,000 ng/dl. If the tests show repeatedly low testosterone levels, then another test must be done to measure the LH and FSH levels in the pituitary gland.

Causes of male hypogonadism

There may be several reasons why a man has male hypogonadism. One is what is called primary hypogonadism. This means the testes are not working properly, a problem that could be caused by the following:

Klinefelter’s syndrome

Improper development of the testes

Undescended testes – the testes are located in the body instead of in the scrotum

Damage to the testes from an infection, disease or injury

Surgical removal of the testes

Radiation or chemotherapy to the testes

Secondary hypogonadism occurs when the endocrine glands are not stimulating the testes to produce testosterone. This can be caused by:

Radiation treatments for cancer

Certain medication such as opiates and replacement hormones

Damage to the pituitary or hypothalamus glands

Hemochromatosis – excess iron in the blood

Genetic conditions such as Kallmann syndrome and Prader-Willi syndrome

Treating male hypogonadism

The most common treatment for men with consistently low testosterone levels and symptoms of androgen deficiency is testosterone replacement therapy. The goal of testosterone replacement therapy is to increase testosterone levels.

This treatment is not suitable for men with active or a history of prostate cancer, untreated obstructive sleep apnea, uncontrolled severe heart failure or those with a severe enlargement of the prostate that causes difficulty in urinating.

Testosterone can be replaced in the following ways:

Injections into the muscle – usually every two weeks

Patches applied to the skin once a day

Gel or solution applied once a day

Buccal tablets applied to the gums twice a day

Pellets implanted under the skin

Pills

The best option depends on the patient's preference, tolerance, cost, and what is covered by their medical insurance. Each option has different side effects. Injections for instance may be uncomfortable, skin patches cause redness and rashes while gels can transfer testosterone to other people who come into contact with the skin where the medication is applied.

All men using testosterone replacement therapy must be regularly monitored by his physician for the duration of the treatment.

