11 fotos Las imágenes del día, 27/08/2018 Una selección de las mejores fotografías de la jornada El País TwitterGoogle Plus 27 AGO 2018 - 19:55 CEST 1Un participante del carnaval de Notting Hill en Londres (Reino Unido). HENRY NICHOLLS REUTERS 2Vista de las rocas de la playa de Ondarreta de San Sebastián, que aunque normalmente están sumergidas, han quedado al descubierto en una marea anormalmente baja. Javier Etxezarreta EFE 3Jóvenes sacerdotes hindúes en un baño sagrado conjunto que forma parte de un ritual durante el festival Janai Purnima en el templo Pashupatinath de Katmandú (Nepal). Los hindúes toman baños sagrados y cambian sus hilos sagrados, también conocidos como janai, para su protección y purificación durante el festival. NAVESH CHITRAKAR REUTERS 4Donald Trump se dirige a la prensa dese la Casa Blanca en Washington. MANDEL NGAN AFP 5Un hombre llleva a sus dos Yorkshire Terrier con cascos y gafas en su moto por una calle de Marsella (Francia). CHRISTOPHE SIMON AFP 6Bomberos trabajan en la extinción de un incendio en Manila (Filipinas). MARK R. CRISTINO EFE 7Bloques de apartamentos en Pyongyang (Corea del Norte). Carl Court Getty Images 8Un trabajador chino carga bicicletas de alquiler en un motocarro en una calle de Pekín (China). ROMAN PILIPEY EFE 9La kazaja Adilya Tlekenova compite en la prueba de gimnasia rítmica en los Juegos Asiáticos 2018 celebrados en Jakarta (Indonesia). WU HONG EFE 10Un artista trabaja en su escultura de arena durante el festival Sentosa Sensation en la playa de Soloso (Singapur). ROSLAN RAHMAN AFP 11Una mariposa cola de golondrina descansa en una flor en Nueva Delhi (India). HARISH TYAGI EFE Archivado en: Geopolítica Cultura tradicional Cultura Política