PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - AUGUST 24: Apartment blocks are pictured from the viewing platform of the Juche Tower on August 24, 2018 in Pyongyang, North Korea. Despite ongoing international negotiations aimed at easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains the most isolated and secretive nation on earth. Since it's formation in 1948 the country has been led by the Kim dynasty, a three-generation lineage of North Korean leadership descended from the country's first leader, Kim Il-sung followed by Kim Jong-il and grandson and current leader, Kim Jong-un. Although major hostilities ceased with the signing of the Armistice in 1953, the two Koreas have remained technically at war and the demilitarised zone along the border continues to be the most fortified border in the world. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Getty Images
11 fotos

Las imágenes del día, 27/08/2018

Una selección de las mejores fotografías de la jornada

    1Un participante del carnaval de Notting Hill en Londres (Reino Unido). REUTERS
    2Vista de las rocas de la playa de Ondarreta de San Sebastián, que aunque normalmente están sumergidas, han quedado al descubierto en una marea anormalmente baja. EFE
    3Jóvenes sacerdotes hindúes en un baño sagrado conjunto que forma parte de un ritual durante el festival Janai Purnima en el templo Pashupatinath de Katmandú (Nepal). Los hindúes toman baños sagrados y cambian sus hilos sagrados, también conocidos como janai, para su protección y purificación durante el festival. REUTERS
    4Donald Trump se dirige a la prensa dese la Casa Blanca en Washington. AFP
    5Un hombre llleva a sus dos Yorkshire Terrier con cascos y gafas en su moto por una calle de Marsella (Francia). AFP
    6Bomberos trabajan en la extinción de un incendio en Manila (Filipinas). EFE
    7Bloques de apartamentos en Pyongyang (Corea del Norte). Getty Images
    8Un trabajador chino carga bicicletas de alquiler en un motocarro en una calle de Pekín (China). EFE
    9La kazaja Adilya Tlekenova compite en la prueba de gimnasia rítmica en los Juegos Asiáticos 2018 celebrados en Jakarta (Indonesia). EFE
    10Un artista trabaja en su escultura de arena durante el festival Sentosa Sensation en la playa de Soloso (Singapur). AFP
    11Una mariposa cola de golondrina descansa en una flor en Nueva Delhi (India). EFE