A penguin reacts with a zoo keeper as it stands on weighing scales for the Zoo's annual weigh in, in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Home to more than 19,000 animals in their care, 800 different species, zookeepers regularly record the heights and weights of all the creatures at ZSL London Zoo as a key way of monitoring the residents' overall wellbeing. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Frank Augstein AP