TOPSHOT - Supporters gather on the Champs-Elysees avenue near the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) in Paris on July 16, 2018 as they wait for the arrival of the French national football team for celebrations after France won the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match on the previous night. / AFP PHOTO / Zakaria ABDELKAFI

ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI AFP