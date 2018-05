Madonna (L) and Jean Paul Gaultier arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Artx92s Costume Institute. The Gala's 2018 theme is x93Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.x94 / AFP PHOTO / Angela WEISS

ANGELA WEISS AFP