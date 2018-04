FILE PHOTO 11FEB90 - South Africa turned the page on its violent political past June 2 as it voted peacefully in a watershed election expected to send Nelson Mandela into retirement with a landslide for his ruling party. Mandela is accompanied by his former wife Winnie, moments after his release from prison February 11, 1990 after serving 27 years in jail. KM/

\xA9 Reuters Photographer / Reuters REUTERS