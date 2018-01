11

EDS NOTE : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. ''Tamborilleros'' wearing their uniforms march in the traditional ' La Tamborrada', during 'El Dia Grande', the main day of San Sebastian feasts, in the Basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. From midnight to midnight companies of perfectly uniformed marchers parade through the streets of San Sebastian playing drums and barrels in honor of their patron saint. (AP Photo/ Alvaro Barrientos)