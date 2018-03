CORDOBA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Penitents from 'El Huerto' brotherhood take part in a procession at Cordoba's Mosque-Cathedral during Palm Sunday on March 25, 2018 in Cordoba, Spain. Spain celebrates holy week before Easter with processions in most Spanish towns and villages. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez EL PAÍS