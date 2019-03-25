Saturday’s anti-Brexit protest in Madrid. BREXIT In photos: British migrants in Madrid demand a “people’s vote” on Brexit 8 fotos Around 400 people came out to Margaret Thatcher square on Saturday, at a demonstration organized by the EuroCitizens organization Simon Hunter 25 MAR 2019 - 12:53 CET 1Saturday’s demonstration took place in Madrird’s Margaret Thatcher square. S. H. 2The “placard competition” at Saturday’s protest. S. H. 3A banner in reference to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who called the 2016 Brexit referendum. S. H. 4The protest was organized by EuroCitizens, which is working to defend the rights of British citizens to live, work and study in the EU27. S. H. 5Banners and an EU flag at Saturday’s demonstration. S. H. 6Attendees were a mix of nationalities and ages, with students, workers and retirees present. S. H. 7A protestor offers a Brexit-themed rendition of “I Will Survive.” S. H. 8The president of EuroCitizens, Michael Harris, holds up one of the placards. S. H.