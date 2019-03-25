Selecciona Edición
Saturday’s anti-Brexit protest in Madrid.
BREXIT

In photos: British migrants in Madrid demand a “people’s vote” on Brexit

Around 400 people came out to Margaret Thatcher square on Saturday, at a demonstration organized by the EuroCitizens organization

  • Saturday’s demonstration took place in Madrird’s Margaret Thatcher square.
  • The “placard competition” at Saturday’s protest.
  • A banner in reference to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who called the 2016 Brexit referendum.
  • The protest was organized by EuroCitizens, which is working to defend the rights of British citizens to live, work and study in the EU27.
  • Banners and an EU flag at Saturday’s demonstration.
  • Attendees were a mix of nationalities and ages, with students, workers and retirees present.
  • A protestor offers a Brexit-themed rendition of “I Will Survive.”
  • The president of EuroCitizens, Michael Harris, holds up one of the placards.
