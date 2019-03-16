Selecciona Edición
real madrid - celta
Zidante, durante le partido ante el Celta. AFP

Real Madrid - Celta, LaLiga en imágenes

10 fotos

Los mejores momentos del primer partido que se juega en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Zinedine Zidane regresa al banquillo blanco

  • El entrenador del Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane dirige a su equipo durante el encuentro.
    1El entrenador del Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane dirige a su equipo durante el encuentro. EFE
  • Gareth Bale y Sofiane Boufal, luchan por la pelota.
    2Gareth Bale y Sofiane Boufal, luchan por la pelota. AFP
  • Álvaro Odriozoloa (i) y el centrocampista del Celta de Vigo Sofiane Boufal, durante el partido en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu.
    3Álvaro Odriozoloa (i) y el centrocampista del Celta de Vigo Sofiane Boufal, durante el partido en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu. efe
  • Isco (d) y Yokuslu, durante el partido.
    4Isco (d) y Yokuslu, durante el partido. Efe
  • El entrenador del Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane (d) saluda al técnico del Celta de Vigo, Fran Escribá.
    5El entrenador del Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane (d) saluda al técnico del Celta de Vigo, Fran Escribá. EFE
  • El portero del Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois en el terreno de juego del estadio Santiago Bernabéu.
    6El portero del Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois en el terreno de juego del estadio Santiago Bernabéu. AFP
  • Karim Benzema, durante el calentamiento.
    7Karim Benzema, durante el calentamiento. AFP
  • Los porteros Thibaut Courtois y Luca Zidane (d), en el terreno de juego.
    8Los porteros Thibaut Courtois y Luca Zidane (d), en el terreno de juego. AFP
  • El centrocampista del Real Madrid Isco Alarcón (c) durante el calentamiento.
    9El centrocampista del Real Madrid Isco Alarcón (c) durante el calentamiento. EFE
  • El portero del Real Madrid Keylor Navas durante el calentamiento previo al partido.
    10 El portero del Real Madrid Keylor Navas durante el calentamiento previo al partido. EFE