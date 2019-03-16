Zidante, durante le partido ante el Celta. GABRIEL BOUYS AFP Real Madrid - Celta, LaLiga en imágenes 10 fotos Los mejores momentos del primer partido que se juega en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Zinedine Zidane regresa al banquillo blanco El País TwitterGoogle Plus 16 MAR 2019 - 16:41 CET Ir a noticia Real Madrid - Celta en directo, LaLiga en vivo 1El entrenador del Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane dirige a su equipo durante el encuentro. Rodrigo Jiménez EFE 2Gareth Bale y Sofiane Boufal, luchan por la pelota. GABRIEL BOUYS AFP 3Álvaro Odriozoloa (i) y el centrocampista del Celta de Vigo Sofiane Boufal, durante el partido en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Rodrigo Jiménez efe 4Isco (d) y Yokuslu, durante el partido. Rodrigo Jiménez Efe 5El entrenador del Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane (d) saluda al técnico del Celta de Vigo, Fran Escribá. BALLESTEROS EFE 6El portero del Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois en el terreno de juego del estadio Santiago Bernabéu. GABRIEL BOUYS AFP 7Karim Benzema, durante el calentamiento. GABRIEL BOUYS AFP 8Los porteros Thibaut Courtois y Luca Zidane (d), en el terreno de juego. GABRIEL BOUYS AFP 9El centrocampista del Real Madrid Isco Alarcón (c) durante el calentamiento. Rodrigo Jiménez EFE 10 El portero del Real Madrid Keylor Navas durante el calentamiento previo al partido. Rodrigo Jiménez EFE Archivado en: Celta de Vigo Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Zinedine Zidane Isco Liga Santander Real Madrid Estadios fútbol La Liga Primera división Ligas fútbol Fútbol Equipos Instalaciones deportivas Organizaciones deportivas Competiciones Deportes