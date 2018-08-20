10

Pavilion number 6 at Madrid’s IFEMA conference center, which was used as a mortuary for the victims of the Spanair accident. In the last 10 years, the victims association has worked to create new procedures to deal with civil aviation disasters. “The plan was born out of the chaos and disaster that all the families went through,” explains Henar Guerrero, the secretary of the Flight JK5022 Victims Association. Guerrero had to stay in Madrid for 10 days before she could identify the bodies of her family members. “There were religious groups at the IFEMA pavilion who had come to sell their ideas to us of what death meant and why these things happen. There were even pickpockets,” she explains. “After what we went through we insisted on the need for an assistance plan, so that it wouldn’t happen again.”